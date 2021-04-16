Qorvo subsidiary gains federal health grant for COVID-19 testing product

Qorvo, the Greensboro-based chipmaker, said Friday that it has been awarded a $24.4 million contract with the National Institutes of Health through the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics initiative.

The contract, awarded to subsidiary Qorvo Biotechnologies, will assist in the production and launch of the Qorvo Omnia diagnostic test platform.

Qorvo Biotechnologies’ COVID-19 antigen test recently was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Omnia platform uses high frequency Bulk Acoustic Wave sensors to achieve rapid COVID-19 antigen testing. BAW sensor technology enables low Limit of Detection levels that are similar to molecular testing capability.

The platform features a portable test instrument, microfluidic cartridge and secure connectivity. The microfluidic cartridge design enables specific binding with additional wash steps similar to central lab instrument operation. It has demonstrated results including 100% specificity during clinical trials.

