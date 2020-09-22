Quality Oil acquires Four Brothers convenience store locations from Beroth Oil

Quality Oil Co. has expanded its presence in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina by acquiring the 23 Four Brothers convenience-store locations from Beroth Oil Co.

Quality is the operator of Quality Mart and Quality Plus stores.

Four Brothers had six stores in Winston-Salem and one each in Clemmons, Kernersville, Lewisville, Pfafftown, Rural Hall and Walkertown.

Four Brothers also has a store in Advance, Jonesville, Mocksville, Mount Airy, North Wilkesboro, Pinnacle, Sparta, Taylorsville, Troutman, Wilkesboro and Yadkinville.

All Four Brothers stores will be switched to the Quality Mart brand, along with all employees.

According to Quality's website, the company doubles its presence in Forsyth County from 12 to 24.

“We have long admired the Beroth family and their operation and are excited about this acquisition,” Graham Bennett, Quality's president, said in a statement.

“Both companies have outstanding core values and a dedication to maintaining quality service, professional employees, and devotion to our customers.”

The total transaction cost was not disclosed.