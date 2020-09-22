Quality Oil acquires Four Brothers convenience store locations from Beroth Oil

Quality Oil Co. has expanded its presence in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina by acquiring the 23 Four Brothers convenience-store locations from Beroth Oil Co.
Quality is the operator of Quality Mart and Quality Plus stores.
Four Brothers had six stores in Winston-Salem and one each in Clemmons, Kernersville, Lewisville, Pfafftown, Rural Hall and Walkertown.
Four Brothers also has a store in Advance, Jonesville, Mocksville, Mount Airy, North Wilkesboro, Pinnacle, Sparta, Taylorsville, Troutman, Wilkesboro and Yadkinville.
All Four Brothers stores will be switched to the Quality Mart brand, along with all employees.
According to Quality's website, the company doubles its presence in Forsyth County from 12 to 24.
“We have long admired the Beroth family and their operation and are excited about this acquisition,” Graham Bennett, Quality's president, said in a statement.
“Both companies have outstanding core values and a dedication to maintaining quality service, professional employees, and devotion to our customers.”
The total transaction cost was not disclosed.
However, Quality spent a combined $3.29 million to purchase Four Brothers locations in Forsyth, according to county Register of Deeds filings posted Monday. Those sales were completed Sept. 15.
Quality paid $969,500 for the 0.76-acre Four Brothers location at 3939 Country Club Road, as well as $913,000 for the two-acre location at 4575 Yadkinville Road, $842,000 for the 0.76-acre location at 6351 Shallowford Road in Lewisville, and $564,500 for the 0.66-acre location at 5217 Robinhood Road.
“After over 60 years of serving the Triad and surrounding communities, the Beroth family and our Four Brothers team are very pleased that we will be transitioning the business to Quality Oil Co. — a like-minded and local family-owned company, Beroth president Walter Beroth said.
"It was not an easy decision to sell the business, and we would like to thank our loyal employees and customers for their support over the years."
