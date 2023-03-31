Queen City Audio Video & Appliances said Friday it is entering the Greensboro retail market on Saturday though its acquisition of Hart Appliance Center.

Hart has been in business in Greensboro since 1956. Tom McDaniel will shift from business owner of Hart to store manager for Queen City.

The store will change its name and brand at the 2201 Patterson St. location later in April.

Queen City recently opened a location at 4030 University Parkway in Winston-Salem.

Queen City said it would increase showroom space at the Greensboro store to allow room for additional appliance lines, as well as electronics, mattresses and outdoor products not previously offered.