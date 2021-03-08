 Skip to main content
R.J. Reynolds deeds two small properties to WPDA
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. has deeded two additional small properties within the Whitaker Park complex to the Winston Park Development Authority, according to the Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings Friday.

The properties are listed as a 0.13-acre tract off Shorefair Drive and a sliver of a vacant tract running north to south in the middle of the complex.

There was no taxable consideration to the two properties.

