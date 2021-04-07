Racing components manufacturer plans Stanly plant

American Racing Headers & Exhaust Inc. said Tuesday it will open a manufacturing plant in Stanly County, creating 63 jobs and spending $4.37 million on capital investments.
The company is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of stainless-steel headers and exhaust-system components, primarily for the professional racing industry.
The project includes a 50,000-square-foot facility with manufacturing and corporate office functions.
The jobs will pay an average salary of $52,552. By comparison, the average annual wage in Stanly is $35,420.
The company is eligible for up to $175,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local funds.
Richard Craver
