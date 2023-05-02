A Raleigh commercial and residential real-estate company has continued its buying spree in downtown Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

CCC Bynum LLC, an affiliate of Chaucer Creek Capital LLC, paid $2.1 million for eight tracts along Ivy Avenue, North Liberty Street, North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Patterson Avenue

The tracts, at a combined 3.3 acres, are the former Carpet Warehouse property at 923 N. Liberty. The seller is Salvage Building Materials Inc. of Winston-Salem.

The Raleigh group has announced plans for a 286-unit apartment complex on North Liberty.

Other CCC properties acquired over the past three years include $1.3 million on the Vernon Packaging property, a 2.46-acre site at 860 N. Trade St NW that contains a 19,016-square-foot building.

The CCC Trade Street affiliate also paid a combined $1.04 million on 848 N. Trade St. and a portion of 850 N. Trade St. Combs Wholesale Produce Co. is located at 850 North Trade, while Triad Produce Inc. is at 848 North Trade.