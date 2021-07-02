Raleigh group enters Triad with Greensboro industrial site

A 123,624-square-foot industrial building in Greensboro has been sold for $5.62 million to a Raleigh asset management group.

The 20.16-acre property is at 233 Burgess Road, which is adjacent to Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The buyer is SRE EV Burgess LLC, an affiliate of Edgewater Ventures of Raleigh. The seller is TE Connectivity Corp. of Berwyn, Pa., which recently vacated the property.

Edgewater said the property represents its first purchase in the Triad. It said the property can accommodate 80,000 square feet of additional industrial space.

Edgewater has hired Dodson Schenck from the Triad office of CBRE to market the facility to prospective tenants.

