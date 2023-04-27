The Salisbury Court apartment complex in Winston-Salem has been sold for $2.85 million to a Raleigh group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds Thursday.
The complex at 1501 Old Salisbury Court contains 40 units.
The buyer is ECA Salisbury Court LLC. The seller is MH CCIG Holdings LLC of Charlotte.
Since early 2018, there have been at least 112 apartment or multi-family complex transactions in Forsyth — with some properties sold two or more times — for a combined value of at least $1.21 billion. The purchases have been primarily fueled by out-of-state groups.
