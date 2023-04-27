The Salisbury Court apartment complex in Winston-Salem has been sold for $2.85 million to a Raleigh group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds Thursday.

Since early 2018, there have been at least 112 apartment or multi-family complex transactions in Forsyth — with some properties sold two or more times — for a combined value of at least $1.21 billion. The purchases have been primarily fueled by out-of-state groups.