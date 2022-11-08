 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raleigh hospitality group buys Winston-Salem tract

A Raleigh hospitality company has spent $875,000 to purchase a Winston-Salem property near Forsyth Medical Center, according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The property is on a 1.89-acre tract at 1908 Margaret St.

The buyer is Concord WP Col Winston-Salem Margaret LLC, an affiliate of Concord Hospitality Enterprises Co.

Concord Hospitality has 12 hotel properties in North Carolina, mostly in Charlotte and the Triangle. It has properties in 23 states and two Canadian provinces/

The seller is Broyhill-Silas Pointe LLC of Lenoir.

