Raleigh real-estate company expands local portfolio

A Raleigh commercial and residential real-estate company has continued its buying spree in downtown Winston-Salem by spending $1.3 million on the Vernon Packaging property, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 2.46-acre site at 860 N. Trade St NW contains a 19,016-square-foot building. The buyer is CCC Trade Street LLC, an affiliate of Chaucer Creek Capital LLC. The seller is W.R. Vernon Produce Co.

The CCC Trade Street affiliate also spent in December a combined $1.04 million on 848 N. Trade St. and a portion of 850 N. Trade St. Combs Wholesale Produce Co. is located at 850 North Trade, while Triad Produce Inc. is at 848 North Trade.

Also in December, affiliate CCC The Easley LLC submitted a brownfields request to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality for a planned 277-unit apartment complex near Truist Stadium. The 3.92-acre complex will be called The Easley. Construction of the building is under way.

In September 2019, two different Chaucer affiliates paid about $3.65 million to buy a 5-acre site from Brookstown Development Partners LLC.

