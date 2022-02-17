 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raleigh residential group plans McLeansville development
A Raleigh commercial and residential real-estate firm confirmed Thursday its plans for a residential community on 173 acres in McLeansville.

An affiliate of GreenHawk Corp. Inc. paid $5.24 million for the property at 4453 McConnell Road, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Feb. 8.

The seller of the 4453 McConnell property is Kim’s Greensboro Real Estate LLC of Whitsett.

The land was zoned recently for 630 residential units. The Triad officer of CBRE said GreenHawk plans to offer multiple lot sizes and product types at the development.

GreenHawk is developing currently Reedy Fork Ranch in Greensboro.

The location is within minutes of I-40/85, I-785 and a few miles from the Publix Distribution Center. The future Toyota North Americas electric-battery manufacturing plant will be within a 15-minute drive to the community.

