Randleman Market property sells for $5.37 million

A Florida commercial real-estate developer has spent $5.37 million to purchase the Randleman Market shopping center in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The 9.68-acre property at 3200 Randleman Road contains 58,310 square feet and is anchored by Food Lion.
The buyer is Randleman Plaza Investors LLC, an affiliate of Coastal Equities of Weston, Fla. It is Coastal’s second property in Greensboro, counting Northeast Plaza at 1018 Summit Ave. It also holds in its portfolio Cummings Park Plaza in Burlington and Meadow Greens shopping center in Eden.
The seller is 3200 Randleman Plaza LLC of Woodbine, Md.
Richard Craver
