 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Randleman Market property sells for $5.37 million
0 Comments

Randleman Market property sells for $5.37 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Florida commercial real-estate developer has spent $5.37 million to purchase the Randleman Market shopping center in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The 9.68-acre property at 3200 Randleman Road contains 58,310 square feet and is anchored by Food Lion.

The buyer is Randleman Plaza Investors LLC, an affiliate of Coastal Equities of Weston, Fla. It is Coastal’s second property in Greensboro, counting Northeast Plaza at 1018 Summit Ave. It also holds in its portfolio Cummings Park Plaza in Burlington and Meadow Greens shopping center in Eden.

The seller is 3200 Randleman Plaza LLC of Woodbine, Md.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hackers demand $70 mln to end latest cyberattack

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News