Randy Wooden: A look back … a look ahead

Today is my final column of 2020, a year which can’t end soon enough for many of us. Let’s take a look back at how 2020 impacted the work landscape and, if I dare, a quick glimpse ahead to 2021.

Between COVID-19 and calls for social justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death, our workplace has witnessed more substantive change in one year than perhaps any other single year of our lifetime. Even our vocabulary changed. Some of 2020’s new phrases are in quotes. See whether you can think of more of them.

Let’s start with “COVID.” In January/February, we enjoyed a robust economy. Unemployment was near lows rarely seen before. Then came March and, well, you know what happened. Our lives dramatically changed, both at work and at home.

What did we learn from COVID? For one, we had to rethink how we interact with others. “You’re on mute” became a common phrase. The good news? We learned “virtual" was a workable strategy, both from a time and a travel/expense standpoint.

Twenty years ago, technology couldn’t have accommodated such a change in how we conduct business. Circumstances beyond our control have pushed most companies at light speed toward adopting virtual platforms as a way of doing business, something not likely to change any time soon.