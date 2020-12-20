Randy Wooden: A look back … a look ahead

Today is my final column of 2020, a year which can’t end soon enough for many of us. Let’s take a look back at how 2020 impacted the work landscape and, if I dare, a quick glimpse ahead to 2021.
Between COVID-19 and calls for social justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death, our workplace has witnessed more substantive change in one year than perhaps any other single year of our lifetime. Even our vocabulary changed. Some of 2020’s new phrases are in quotes. See whether you can think of more of them.
Let’s start with “COVID.” In January/February, we enjoyed a robust economy. Unemployment was near lows rarely seen before. Then came March and, well, you know what happened. Our lives dramatically changed, both at work and at home.
What did we learn from COVID? For one, we had to rethink how we interact with others. “You’re on mute” became a common phrase. The good news? We learned “virtual" was a workable strategy, both from a time and a travel/expense standpoint.
Twenty years ago, technology couldn’t have accommodated such a change in how we conduct business. Circumstances beyond our control have pushed most companies at light speed toward adopting virtual platforms as a way of doing business, something not likely to change any time soon.
COVID also crashed that robust economy. It was as though a switch had been flipped, virtually overnight, sending record numbers of folks to the unemployment line. Businesses closed. We came to appreciate “essential workers” as we struggled to adjust to “social distancing” in this “new normal.”
We had to change health and safety protocols, both at work and home. When was the last time you shook hands? Or went a day without sanitizer, wipes or a mask? And raise your hand if you’d heard of Dr. Anthony Fauci before March.
COVID has helped us all become more creative, flexible and, hopefully, a bit more patient as we wade into 2021.
Calls for social justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death also impacted our work and personal lives. Where prior work discussions, when held at all, typically focused only on diversity, we’ve added “D.E.I” to our language: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Many companies have examined their policies, how they hire, how they promote, etc. Some have formed internal committees made of diverse employees in order to allow all voices to be heard.
A company’s position regarding D.E.I. can impact the workers who’ll wish to work there. It can also impact its image in the community. Consumers pay more attention to these issues than before in determining where to spend their money. D.E.I. not just simply makes good business sense. It’s the right thing to do.
And now, for a look at 2021. After 2020, I threw away my crystal ball. Your guess is as good as mine!
Here’s to a safe, happy and … well … normal 2021!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC’s Professional Center. You may reach him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or at 336-464-0516. www.goodwillprofessionalcenter.org
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.