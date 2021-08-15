Randy Wooden: Answers to some common job seeker questions

Here’s why. It’s a foot in the door with an employer who may only use the staffing agency route. Companies like to “try you before they buy you” and, well, it works both ways. This gives you the chance to check them out.

Since North Carolina is an “at will” state, that allows a company to release you for virtually any or no reason, with a few exceptions. The point is, no job is guaranteed … there is no real or implied security. So why not take on the assignment, demonstrate your worth and look to get hired on as a permanent employee?

The downside … fewer benefits, or a lack of benefits entirely in some cases. Sure, staffing firms often offer some level of insurance and other benefits, but what if your assignment doesn’t go permanent and you take on a role via another agency? You’re starting over with new plans and deductibles.

I’d think a worker would strongly prefer to be a full-time, permanent employee.

Next time, I’ll tackle even more of your questions in part four of this four-part series. As always, if you’re a professional, our center’s job search assistance services are free. Contact me and good luck!

Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-464-0516.