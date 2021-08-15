Randy Wooden: Answers to some common job seeker questions

Part 3 of 4
Time for another look at some questions I receive from my job-seeking Goodwill Professional Center clients.
How can I make myself look “younger” on my resume?
In my view, ageism is real. It exists to varying degrees, just like other “isms.”
Where I think job hunters make a mistake is in blaming their age for their troubles. It becomes a self-fulling prophecy. Instead, realize that some biases will always exist. You control what you can — your time and attitude.
Back to the resume for a moment. Sure, you can leave off older, non-relevant jobs. You can remove dates of education. Remove words such as “Objective” at the top and phrases such as “References Available Upon Request” or “Salary is Negotiable.”
Remove your home phone. Ditch the AOL email address.
Those are cosmetic changes to help you pass the initial eye test. Ultimately, you’ll need to demonstrate value and show how your experience will be a plus for their organization.
Should I accept a “temp to hire” position through a staffing firm?
There are differing schools of thought on this one. I’d lean a good 60/40 toward saying, “yes, take the assignment.”
Here’s why. It’s a foot in the door with an employer who may only use the staffing agency route. Companies like to “try you before they buy you” and, well, it works both ways. This gives you the chance to check them out.
Since North Carolina is an “at will” state, that allows a company to release you for virtually any or no reason, with a few exceptions. The point is, no job is guaranteed … there is no real or implied security. So why not take on the assignment, demonstrate your worth and look to get hired on as a permanent employee?
The downside … fewer benefits, or a lack of benefits entirely in some cases. Sure, staffing firms often offer some level of insurance and other benefits, but what if your assignment doesn’t go permanent and you take on a role via another agency? You’re starting over with new plans and deductibles.
I’d think a worker would strongly prefer to be a full-time, permanent employee.
Next time, I’ll tackle even more of your questions in part four of this four-part series. As always, if you’re a professional, our center’s job search assistance services are free. Contact me and good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-464-0516.