Randy Wooden: Awkward times in the job search – and tips for handling them

Part 1 of 2
As if parts of the job search weren’t already awkward enough, COVID-19 has presented a new set of challenges. This week and next time I’ll explore some of these potentially awkward situations and offer tips on how you may wish to deal with them.
The handshake. It may be months or longer before we’ll feel comfortable with returning to that practice. But what if the employer extends their right hand? Do you shake? Perhaps offer a different gesture to greet them? What if you aren’t yet vaccinated?
I’ve heard from numerous people on this topic. So, while there’s not a single “right” answer, my thought would be to firmly and confidently shake their hand, just as you would have a couple years ago. Just be sure not to touch your face before washing and/or sanitizing.
That said, I think people are understanding and wouldn’t take offense if you opted to use a different gesture.
Your appearance; making a positive first impression is important. This also extends to how you’re dressed, whether it’s an in-person or virtual interview.
A good rule of thumb is to dress one level above the job for which you’re interviewing. If they’re business casual, opt for professional dress. Dressing appropriate conveys you’re taking the interview seriously.
Sure, your attire doesn’t mean you’re the most skilled or best candidate, but what it does do is help create that great first impression. And, after all, hiring is a subjective process … so do what you can to impress with not only your skills and experience, but also with your appearance.
If you’re unclear about how to dress, ask the recruiter who set up the interview. Or stop by their place of business to see how folks dress.
I’m occasionally asked about tattoos and piercings. Cover them? Remove the piercings?
Societal norms and company policies evolve over time. Call me old school, but I’d suggest you err on the side of covering tats, especially if you’ll be in a customer-facing job or in a professional setting.
As with clothing, don’t let your appearance be a distraction or a potential negative. Regardless of the job at hand, avoid wearing flip flops.
As for piercings, I’d suggest you remove them during the interview. Again, avoid distractions. Ask about their policy regarding body art. Then again, a trip to their place of business might clue you in as to their policy on body art. It’s worth looking into.
Next time I’ll cover more pre- and post-interview scenarios which sometime give people trouble.
As always, if you’re in a job search, our services are free. Contact me and good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-464-0516. For more information, go to www.careersbygoodwill.org/professional-center. Ask Randy about his weekly job search talk show and about his two, free weekly LinkedIn webinars.