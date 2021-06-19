Randy Wooden: Awkward times in the job search – and tips for handling them

Sure, your attire doesn’t mean you’re the most skilled or best candidate, but what it does do is help create that great first impression. And, after all, hiring is a subjective process … so do what you can to impress with not only your skills and experience, but also with your appearance.

If you’re unclear about how to dress, ask the recruiter who set up the interview. Or stop by their place of business to see how folks dress.

I’m occasionally asked about tattoos and piercings. Cover them? Remove the piercings?

Societal norms and company policies evolve over time. Call me old school, but I’d suggest you err on the side of covering tats, especially if you’ll be in a customer-facing job or in a professional setting.

As with clothing, don’t let your appearance be a distraction or a potential negative. Regardless of the job at hand, avoid wearing flip flops.

As for piercings, I’d suggest you remove them during the interview. Again, avoid distractions. Ask about their policy regarding body art. Then again, a trip to their place of business might clue you in as to their policy on body art. It’s worth looking into.