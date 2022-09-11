Randy Wooden: Businesses and people showed resilience after 9/11 and COVID-19

September 11, 2001. It’s hard for me to believe, but 9/11 is more than a third of my lifetime ago. If you’re of a certain age, you’ll remember where you were and what you were doing on that day.

Fast forward to early 2020 when COVID-19 came on the scene. Even though it wasn’t a single day, people will remember its impact the rest of their lives.

What do these two events have in common and what do they have to do with employment? Let’s take a look.

Both events shook the nation. Our economy largely came to a screeching halt. The government worked together, for the most part, to help protect its citizens, whether through enhanced security measures, emergency funding for businesses and individuals, or a race to develop vaccines and health care protocols.

In both events, the airline industry took a huge hit, whether because people were afraid of terrorism or, more recently, afraid of becoming infected with COVID-19 while confined to a closed space. Job loss wasn’t, and isn’t, limited to the airlines. We all know someone who lost their job due to COVID’s impact on our economy.

As bad as things got, we showed resiliency and grit. The old ways of doing business had to change. And change, we did!

In late 2001, we had the internet. But technology, not to mention bandwidth availability and speed, wasn’t sufficient for the sort of video conferencing we see today. We made greater use of audio conferencing. We saw greater emphasis placed on not only our physical safety, but also on protecting our data as cybersecurity became something all of us need to be concerned with.

Today, thanks to technology, we think nothing of conducting business remotely via video. We had to pivot away from in-person to virtual, whether you’re talking about education, business, church or even in our personal lives.

Businesses took measures to protect their customer-facing workers. Restaurants moved to carry-out menus. Food delivery services boomed.

No one knows the next major event and how it will impact our daily lives. What gives me hope is how, despite our political differences, our collective determination and ingenuity continue to “carry the day”. Whether the world wars, the Great Depression or any number of other major events, the American spirit has carried us through. I’m confident we’ll face future challenges the same way and emerge even better and stronger than we were before.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!