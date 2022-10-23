Randy Wooden: Competency, culture fit are key to job search

What are companies really looking for?

In my role with Goodwill of Northwest North Carolina, I’m often asked for job-interviewing tips. One of the main questions deals with trying to decipher what an employer might really be looking for.

My easy answer is that, like you, they’re seeking a good match. But what does that really mean? Let’s explore that in more detail.

Employers typically have many factors that they consider when interviewing and making hiring decisions, but their two primary factors are competency and culture fit.

Competency: Can you do the job and do it well? On your resume and in your application, be sure to include relevant key words to show you’ve been exposed to their job functions and necessary skills. I’ll call these your hard skills. I’ll discuss soft skills later.

Cite accomplishments as well, and, ideally, quantifying them with percentages, number of people, dollar saved or increased, time saved, etc.

Do the same when you’re face-to-face in the interview. They’re interviewing you because they’ve seen enough to want to know more about you.

As you share your story, be concise in describing the challenge or situation, the actions you took, and the ultimate results.

In some cases, perhaps you don’t have the direct experience they’re seeking. If that’s the case, be prepared to cite examples of how you’ve been adaptable and successful when taking on new responsibilities.

Culture fit: While the competency question deals with hard skills, the culture question is more about your soft skills. This one is a bit more difficult to determine, at least from a quantifiable standpoint. But you can still cite examples of your teamwork, listening, dependability and problem-solving.

Employers want to know that you’ll fit in. Do they like you? I’ve interviewed people who seem nice but can’t sufficiently demonstrate they can do a good job. Conversely, I’ve interviewed even more people who, on paper, appear to be capable of doing the job, but who lack the soft skills to make me want them as a part of my team.

Pro Tip: Enthusiasm is your ace in the hole. I’d rather hire the personality and teach a few things than to hire a bump on the log with all the hard skills. Genuine enthusiasm, a desire to learn, citing examples of tackling challenges … those may go a long way in an employer’s decision to select you over someone with more experience or education.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!