Randy Wooden: Don't know what you want to do? It's not just an entry-level problem

Part 1 of 3

When I first meet with a Goodwill Professional Center client, I like to get a sense for where they stand with their job search. Their answer helps me know where to initially focus my efforts.

For the purpose of this three-part series and, at the risk of oversimplifying things, I’ve divided the job search into three broad phases. Today, I’ll tackle that first phase and ideas to help you navigate through it.

I just don’t know what I want to do or feel qualified to do. I don’t see jobs that really seem like they’d be a great fit.

While you may think this problem confronts only entry-level workers, you’d be surprised how many experienced folks face that same challenge. All they know is the type of work they’d been doing is not something they want to remain in.

While you don’t want to fall victim to “paralysis by analysis,” doing your homework should yield some valid starting points. Remember, particularly in today’s world, the job — or industry — you pursue likely won’t be your last stop. Life’s a journey, yet you’ll want to make informed choices.

Let’s explore some ways to help you focus your efforts.