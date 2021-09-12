Randy Wooden: Don't know what you want to do? It's not just an entry-level problem

Part 1 of 3
When I first meet with a Goodwill Professional Center client, I like to get a sense for where they stand with their job search. Their answer helps me know where to initially focus my efforts.
For the purpose of this three-part series and, at the risk of oversimplifying things, I’ve divided the job search into three broad phases. Today, I’ll tackle that first phase and ideas to help you navigate through it.
I just don’t know what I want to do or feel qualified to do. I don’t see jobs that really seem like they’d be a great fit.
While you may think this problem confronts only entry-level workers, you’d be surprised how many experienced folks face that same challenge. All they know is the type of work they’d been doing is not something they want to remain in.
While you don’t want to fall victim to “paralysis by analysis,” doing your homework should yield some valid starting points. Remember, particularly in today’s world, the job — or industry — you pursue likely won’t be your last stop. Life’s a journey, yet you’ll want to make informed choices.
Let’s explore some ways to help you focus your efforts.
If you’re a youngster in high school, check with your guidance counselor. Ask your parents for help in speaking with other adults about the nature of their work. Speak with friends who have graduated ahead of you and are currently employed. Check with your local community college for a look at its classes. Perhaps take an introductory class in a particular field of study.
If you’re in college, reach out to your academic adviser. Contact alumni to pick their brain. Begin using LinkedIn to help grow your professional network.
If you’ve been in the work force, at least you know what you don’t want to do. To help you determine next steps, contact friends and others on LinkedIn who do different types of work. Pick their brain about how they got into that field, whether they like it, and what advice they’d give.
Regardless of where you are in your work life, consider taking assessments to help discover your aptitudes, personality, strengths, etc. The free website www.onetonline.org can help you better understand a ‘day in the life’ and educational requirements for a wide variety of jobs.
As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-464-0516. Ask Randy about his weekly job search talk show and about his two, free weekly LinkedIn webinars.