Randy Wooden: Employers look for competence, culture fit

Part 2 of 4

Let’s continue this week with another look at questions I occasionally hear from my readers and Goodwill Professional Center clients.

What are employers really looking for? Wow, that’s an involved question. While no two hiring officials are identical, for most jobs, employers focus on two broad areas: competency and culture fit.

In other words, they want to feel as though you can do the job and do it well, but that you’ll fit their organization’s culture, however they define it.

Another way to look at this is to know an employer is typically interested in both your hard and soft skills. Hard skills point to the functions (ex: purchasing, data entry, accounting) while soft skills point to problem solving, communication, personality, etc.

At the entry level, employers would still like that blend of hard and soft skills, but also look for things like dependability, good work ethic, honesty, etc. Those qualities are assumed to be present at the professional level, even though we all know that’s far from always being the case.