Randy Wooden: Employers look for competence, culture fit

Part 2 of 4
Let’s continue this week with another look at questions I occasionally hear from my readers and Goodwill Professional Center clients.
What are employers really looking for? Wow, that’s an involved question. While no two hiring officials are identical, for most jobs, employers focus on two broad areas: competency and culture fit.
In other words, they want to feel as though you can do the job and do it well, but that you’ll fit their organization’s culture, however they define it.
Another way to look at this is to know an employer is typically interested in both your hard and soft skills. Hard skills point to the functions (ex: purchasing, data entry, accounting) while soft skills point to problem solving, communication, personality, etc.
At the entry level, employers would still like that blend of hard and soft skills, but also look for things like dependability, good work ethic, honesty, etc. Those qualities are assumed to be present at the professional level, even though we all know that’s far from always being the case.
Will recruiters find a job for me? While recruiters can play a valuable role in your search, perhaps even placing you in a great new job, the recruiter works for — and is paid by — their client company. The recruiter isn’t out there beating the bushes to “find” a job for you. Rather, you represent inventory on their shelf in case a client states a need for someone with your skills and experience.
For you, the end game’s the same — you’re in a new job. Just don’t be dismayed when you’ve sent your resume to a myriad of recruiters and not one of them “finds” a job for you. They don’t work for you.
If I’m in a job I really don’t like, should I quit before I find something else? As with today’s first question, this one has many variables to consider. One of these is your stress level. Your health is more important than any job, in my view. Yet, different people have differing levels of stress and, frankly, some folks handle stress better than others. Stress can hit you from different angles. Maybe it’s a terrible boss or a toxic work culture. Or, perhaps you feel over-worked and lack any sort of decent work/life balance.
Consider your finances. If you quit a job, will you have sufficient money to keep things afloat until you land something else? What about your spouse, significant other or others who’d be impacted by a potential money crunch? Are they supportive of you resigning?
What are the job prospects for the type of work you’ll seek next? Stress is stress, whether it’s while on the job or wondering when your frustrating job search may end.
My general thought is to remain employed until you land a new job. Not only do you maintain an income, but you also largely avoid three potential interview issues.
One, having to dance around explaining why a job was so bad you left without another.
Two, if your search lasts a while, all an employer will know from your application is that you’ve been out of work for xxx number of months. While that, alone, isn’t a show stopper for many employers, it’s not an ideal scenario.
Three, any new employer may logically wonder whether you’re accepting their job offer just to bring in some money while you keep looking for something paying higher wages. If you’d remained employed, all three of those issues largely disappear.
Next time, I’ll tackle even more of your questions in part three of this four-part series. As always, if you’re a professional, our center’s job search assistance services are free. Good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Reach him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-464-0516. For more information, go to www.careersbygoodwill.org/professional-center.