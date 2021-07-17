Randy Wooden: Got questions about the job search? You're not alone.

Part 1 of 4

It’s been quite a while since I’ve written a column addressing the many client questions I’ve received at our Goodwill Professional Center.

Today begins a four-part series on some of the concerns my clients face. I assure you they’re not alone with these questions. I hope they help you as well.

Why don’t I hear back after my interviews? It usually means the recruiter doesn’t have any new information on where things stand. Granted, professional courtesy suggests they at least respond to your inquiry with an acknowledgment that they’ll let you know as soon as they hear something.

But what should happen versus what often does happen may be two different things. Don’t take it personally. It’s an all-too-common scenario in today’s world.

I’ve been out of work for a while. Should I mention that in my cover letter and/or resume? Yes to both. COVID sent unemployment skyrocketing. Once you get past about four to six months of unemployment, I think you should acknowledge it.