Randy Wooden: Got questions about the job search? You're not alone.

Part 1 of 4
It’s been quite a while since I’ve written a column addressing the many client questions I’ve received at our Goodwill Professional Center.
Today begins a four-part series on some of the concerns my clients face. I assure you they’re not alone with these questions. I hope they help you as well.
Why don’t I hear back after my interviews? It usually means the recruiter doesn’t have any new information on where things stand. Granted, professional courtesy suggests they at least respond to your inquiry with an acknowledgment that they’ll let you know as soon as they hear something.
But what should happen versus what often does happen may be two different things. Don’t take it personally. It’s an all-too-common scenario in today’s world.
I’ve been out of work for a while. Should I mention that in my cover letter and/or resume? Yes to both. COVID sent unemployment skyrocketing. Once you get past about four to six months of unemployment, I think you should acknowledge it.
Perhaps you took on sporadic, short-term work. If so, lump those very short-term assignments into one listing. Maybe you took a class, assisted with remote schooling of your children, cared for ailing relatives, or you yourself had health issues which are now behind you. You’re likely to be asked what you’d been doing during the pandemic. While being out of work isn’t looked upon as being as large a negative as, perhaps, the few years prior to COVID, assume an employer will want you to account for your time.
I’m employed, but if I make updates to my LinkedIn profile, will my employer find out and think I’m looking? LinkedIn has privacy settings to prevent your network from being notified of your profile changes. Short of blocking someone, anyone can visit your public profile page and, if they really studied it, might see you’d made some changes.
On the grander scale, LinkedIn is many things to many people. Sure, job hunters and recruiters know to engage on it, but others enjoy the social engagement with others in their field. It’s also a great way to educate yourself on a myriad of topics, whether it’s by reading others’ post or perhaps subscribing to LinkedIn Learning. In other words, simply being on LinkedIn is not an admission you’re an active job hunter.
Resume length. One or two pages? You’ll get differing views on this one. If you have sufficient relevant content, then two pages should be fine. Keep in mind, if you haven’t hooked the reader early on, they’ll likely never get to that second page.
If you have a question or may want some assistance with your job search, our services are free. Good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-464-0516.