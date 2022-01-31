Randy Wooden: How empty words derail our credibility — and how giving up those crutches will benefit your job search

For starters, record yourself. Use Zoom or record your voice on your phone. Describe your day. Describe something from your past. Then listen to your words, not for your overall meaning, but instead for those filler words.

Once you’ve identified them, enlist someone to help remind you when you use those crutches. Have them snap their fingers, use a clicker, or perhaps another way to force you to realize what you’ve just said.

Brief silence should be your replacement for those crutches. That’s easier said than done. Believe me. Our mind thinks faster than we talk, so sometimes we have to pause to think about how we’ll articulate our thoughts. Since we’re conditioned to “keep talking,” we feel as though we need to fill any gaps with some sort of words or sounds. Hence, the fillers or crutches.

Here’s a tip. Watch a video of a renowned speaker or trainer on a topic you don’t understand. Notice their pauses. Notice their lack of verbal crutches. Even if you have little knowledge of their topic, do you think they sound credible? You’ll probably give them the benefit of the doubt versus someone who stumbles with filler words and crutches.