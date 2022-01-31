Randy Wooden: How empty words derail our credibility — and how giving up those crutches will benefit your job search

Part 1 of 2
“Well, um, some people … like … use words … you know … that really … uh … don’t mean much, right?”
Ouch! How did that make you feel about my credibility?
Whether in interviews or in our personal or professional lives, all of us use filler words at times. An overuse becomes a crutch. The trick becomes not only in realizing we use such words, but in becoming aware enough to avoid them in our everyday speech. Today, in part one, I’ll explore this in some detail. Next time, I’ll discuss written words to avoid on your resume.
Here’s a new word for some of you — disfluencies. In layman’s terms, these are utterances such as uh, um, er, etc. “It’s, uh, time to go.” Between disfluencies and myriad verbal crutches, we cannot only distract our audience, but also derail our credibility.
Crutches represent the overuse of filler words. Frankly, they can become distracting, if not outright annoying. Whether it’s due to nervousness or perhaps uncertainty of your subject matter, crutches are the unfortunate “go to” words for many speakers. Examples include, “Like, um, er, uh, ya know, so, ah, well, right(?), really, OK, for sure.”
How can you know if you’re using these crutches? And how can you correct that?
For starters, record yourself. Use Zoom or record your voice on your phone. Describe your day. Describe something from your past. Then listen to your words, not for your overall meaning, but instead for those filler words.
Once you’ve identified them, enlist someone to help remind you when you use those crutches. Have them snap their fingers, use a clicker, or perhaps another way to force you to realize what you’ve just said.
Brief silence should be your replacement for those crutches. That’s easier said than done. Believe me. Our mind thinks faster than we talk, so sometimes we have to pause to think about how we’ll articulate our thoughts. Since we’re conditioned to “keep talking,” we feel as though we need to fill any gaps with some sort of words or sounds. Hence, the fillers or crutches.
Here’s a tip. Watch a video of a renowned speaker or trainer on a topic you don’t understand. Notice their pauses. Notice their lack of verbal crutches. Even if you have little knowledge of their topic, do you think they sound credible? You’ll probably give them the benefit of the doubt versus someone who stumbles with filler words and crutches.
Job hunters, how you articulate your experience matters. Sound more confident by fine-tuning your speech. It’s not easy, but it’ll help you, not only in landing that next job, but also in how you engage with your future co-workers.
Next time, I’ll tackle the written words we use in our resumes and cover letters. Claims, useless fillers and needless adverbs and adjectives can also distract and derail you.
As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-407-7306. For more information, go to www.goodwillnwnc.org/professional-center. Ask Randy about his weekly job search talk show and about his two, free weekly LinkedIn webinars.