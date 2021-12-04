Randy Wooden: How far back should you go on your resume?

Many of my Goodwill Professional Center clients, particularly those age 40 and above, ask my advice on how far back they should depict work experience on their resume.
My short answer is: “it depends.” Today I’ll explore factors you may wish to consider as you build your resume.
Resumes are marketing documents, designed to address the needs of a hiring official to generate an interview. That means there could be several ways to format it. After all, no two people are identical. Just don’t invent something you never did. That’s lying and can get you fired, even after you’ve been on the job for years.
So, how far back should you go? Ten years, 20, 25, more?
Unless you’re vying for a senior-level role, 10 to 15 years is probably sufficient. But it’s not that simple.
Let’s say you’re applying for work in health care, but your prior health care experience was more than 15 years ago. What’s more important? Showing you have relevant industry experience … or … choosing to omit that experience to appear younger?
While ageism is alive and well, I think it’s more important to show industry experience.
Here’s a different scenario: Let’s say you’ve worked for the same organization for 30+ years, but you don’t wish to show a date from that long ago.
Instead of listing the overall time at the company off to the right side of the line listing the company/location, what if you left off those dates? Include the two, three or four most recent roles there with the dates of those roles in parentheses beside the corresponding job title.
Then, for older jobs where you’d prefer not to list dates, simply include a line, “Additional positions with Company X,” and just list the job titles.
One more thought. Be mindful of the oldest job you depict. If, for example, your oldest job is “director,” then be sure to indicate some career progression by including a line as in my previous paragraph. “Additional Positions Include” and simply list the title and, if you wish, the corresponding company.
As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-407-7306. For more information, go to www.goodwillnwnc.org/professional-center. Ask Randy about his weekly job search talk show and about his two, free weekly LinkedIn webinars.