Randy Wooden: How far back should you go on your resume?

Many of my Goodwill Professional Center clients, particularly those age 40 and above, ask my advice on how far back they should depict work experience on their resume.

My short answer is: “it depends.” Today I’ll explore factors you may wish to consider as you build your resume.

Resumes are marketing documents, designed to address the needs of a hiring official to generate an interview. That means there could be several ways to format it. After all, no two people are identical. Just don’t invent something you never did. That’s lying and can get you fired, even after you’ve been on the job for years.

So, how far back should you go? Ten years, 20, 25, more?

Unless you’re vying for a senior-level role, 10 to 15 years is probably sufficient. But it’s not that simple.

Let’s say you’re applying for work in health care, but your prior health care experience was more than 15 years ago. What’s more important? Showing you have relevant industry experience … or … choosing to omit that experience to appear younger?

While ageism is alive and well, I think it’s more important to show industry experience.