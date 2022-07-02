Randy Wooden: Independence Day – But are we Independent in our work?

Tomorrow is July 4, Independence Day. It’s a day of celebration and, hopefully, an opportunity to reflect on the great risks and challenges faced by those who birthed our nation.

Today’s column isn’t so much a job search tips piece, but, rather, my thoughts on both dependence and independence as it relates to our work. After all, I’m a jobs guy … so please indulge me.

Let’s first tackle the independence part. Great news! We’re free to pursue whatever we wish! There’s no guarantee of success and some will face substantial barriers along the way, yet our nation allows you to pursue your dreams. If you have the “want to,” there is funding, training and support to help you with the “how to” to help you reach your goals.

OK, great. You’ve exercised your independence to choose your path. Now, here comes the dependent part.

We’ve heard terms such as team player, supply chain, global economy and others. We’ve also heard terms such as internal and external customers. To varying degrees, we’re all dependent on others. I might have a great business idea, yet I need paying customers. I’d also need the tools to market and deliver my goods or services. I’m likely reliant upon vendors who’ll supply my company with their goods and services to keep my business running.

If I work for an employer, I have responsibilities to both our internal and external customers. Others within my company depend on me to perform my role in a timely and accurate fashion. In turn, I rely on them for the same thing. And, in the end, our external customers hopefully value our products or services.

In other words, so much of our life — both our work life and our personal life — is dependent on others for success, however we define that.

My hope is you’ll realize the value that you can bring to others, and that employers will value your contributions to helping make their organization successful. We may not be a president or CEO, but we still play an important role in moving things forward. Never lose sight of that. As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!

Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or at 336-407-7306. For more information, go to www.goodwillnwnc.org/professional-center. Ask Randy about his weekly Wednesday job search talk show and about his free Thursday LinkedIn webinar.