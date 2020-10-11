Randy Wooden: Is our 'new normal' really normal?

When you think about it, COVID-19 has touched everyone in some way.
While I could write a book about the health, financial, business and political issues surrounding the virus, today I’ll take a look at it from the perspective of job hunters.
Many of my job-seeking Professional Center clients have voiced frustration and concern. That’s understandable, and I’ll address that in a moment.
But first, my 2 cents on human nature. We are creatures of habit. We also tend to yearn for some level of personal interaction with others. Whether it’s playing or watching team sports, work teams on the job, group worship or other community venues, we don’t look to live our lives in isolation. While ‘virtual’ meetings are better than nothing, they can’t replace the energy generated by in-person interaction.
This new normal has driven a wedge between our desire to congregate and the safety concerns we’ll face for the foreseeable future. Ripple effects include not only a severe cut back on group networking events, but also the toll it takes on our collective psyche.
On to the frustration and concern. Whether Zoom, Go to Meeting, etc., we’ve had to pivot to online meetings and online interviews. Technology takes time to learn. For some, particularly seasoned workers, it can be pretty frustrating. We can adapt to technology changes, but it’s not the same as pre-COVID handshakes, body language and the vibes we got from in-person interactions.
Job seekers have many concerns. When will the jobs openings come back, especially in severely impacted industries such as hospitality, restaurants, airlines and others?
What skills will be necessary going forward? How can job seekers acquire those skills?
In addition to their job search concerns, many people are struggling with depression, anxiety and other emotions as they’re in the midst of this pandemic and its ripple effect on the economy and workplace.
So, is our “new normal,” well, normal? In a word — no. We can adapt, but adapting doesn’t change human nature. If you need help, whether work-related or otherwise, there are any number of organizations there to help support you. Good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and Director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC’s Professional Center. You may reach him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or at (336) 464-0516. www.goodwillprofessionalcenter.org
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.