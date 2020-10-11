Randy Wooden: Is our 'new normal' really normal?

When you think about it, COVID-19 has touched everyone in some way.

While I could write a book about the health, financial, business and political issues surrounding the virus, today I’ll take a look at it from the perspective of job hunters.

Many of my job-seeking Professional Center clients have voiced frustration and concern. That’s understandable, and I’ll address that in a moment.

But first, my 2 cents on human nature. We are creatures of habit. We also tend to yearn for some level of personal interaction with others. Whether it’s playing or watching team sports, work teams on the job, group worship or other community venues, we don’t look to live our lives in isolation. While ‘virtual’ meetings are better than nothing, they can’t replace the energy generated by in-person interaction.

This new normal has driven a wedge between our desire to congregate and the safety concerns we’ll face for the foreseeable future. Ripple effects include not only a severe cut back on group networking events, but also the toll it takes on our collective psyche.