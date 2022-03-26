Randy Wooden: Job-hunting mistakes you can easily avoid

Part 3 of 3

Many thanks to everyone who reached out to me with job-hunter mistakes they’d witnessed over the years. Let’s have a look at more mistakes this week in part three of my three-part series.

Spellcheck is our friend, right? Not so fast. Sure, it’ll catch many typos, but that’s not good enough. Take time to proofread your work. Enlist a friend to look over your resume for not just spelling mistakes, but for proper grammar and punctuation.

You’re out of school now, so why should you have to do homework? Being prepared helps you perform better when the pressure is on. It also demonstrates you care. After all, if you come across as ill-prepared and uncaring, why should the employer care about you?

Asking what the company does. You’ll look foolish and ill-prepared with questions readily answered by viewing their website. Instead, ask more important questions surrounding the job’s duties, objectives and challenges.

What’s a few minutes, here or there? Showing up late without calling ahead to notify your interviewer shows a lack of accountability. Sure, you may have a valid reason for being late. But most everyone has a cell phone, so a quick call to let them know your arrival time is a professional courtesy. Perhaps, if you’ll be very late, it would be better to reschedule. The key is communication.

Your cologne reminds someone of their ex. Leave the perfume or cologne for other events. Many people are sensitive to certain smells. And, for others, smells can be associated with not-so-pleasant memories.

This is … Jeopardy! On the game show, buzzing before the ‘answer’ has been read will lock you out. By the same token, fight the urge to interrupt the interviewer’s question with your answer. Allow them to finish, since it’s possible their question may not end up being what you thought it would be. Besides, it’s rude to interrupt.

“Is that really on my resume?” You own what’s on your resume, even if someone prepared it for you. There’s no excuse to be caught off-guard when the employer reads from your resume.

I’ve enjoyed writing this series on job-hunter mistakes. Great reader feedback … mixed with a touch of humor. If you see yourself in any of these columns, I hope you’ll take the opportunity to make some changes.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!

Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-407-7306. For more information, go to www.goodwillnwnc.org/professional-center. Ask Randy about his weekly job search talk show and about his free Thursday LinkedIn webinar.