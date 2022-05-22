Randy Wooden: Job search advice for recent graduates or just for the summer

It’s that time of year again. A time when colleges and universities send thousands of recent grads on to their next chapter of life. It’s also when high school students seek summer work or look for their next step if it’s not college.

Good news! It’s still a great time to be a job hunter, especially if you want to pick up summertime employment in a customer-facing organization. Pretty much every restaurant, retail store and hotel is hiring.

But what if you’re a high school graduate who’s not headed to college? After all, college isn’t for everyone. If that’s you, then do what you need to do to bring in some money while you figure things out.

That may mean working a couple of jobs simultaneously. Ultimately, you’ll need to develop a skill. The days of high school graduates working in a factory, earning a great wage, are largely a thing of the past. You’ll need to acquire some level of technical skill.

You could consider learning a trade. Our Goodwill offers a myriad of skills-training classes. Check with your local community college. Skilled trades earn good wages and you won’t be saddled with a huge tuition bill.

Military service is another option. Not only will you gain valuable experience and skills, but you’ll also get help with college if that’s something you decide to pursue at some point.

The key is to create a plan. Not sure where to start? Check back with your high school counselor. Speak with friends who’ve graduated and have started a career. Learn about what they do and how they broke into that field.

Check into internships and job shadowing. Get a sense for a day in the life in certain jobs. The site www.onetonline.org gives you a glimpse into the skills and educational requirement for hundreds of jobs in their “My Next Move” section.

College grads, if you’re not headed to grad school, then it’s time to get to work. As with high schoolers, it’s a great time to be entering the workforce!

Make sure your LinkedIn profile is filled out. Network with alumni, picking their brain on how they landed where they are. Seek their advice. Most are usually willing to offer input, especially if they’d relied on alumni help in their past.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!

Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-407-7306. For more information, go to www.goodwillnwnc.org/professional-center. Ask Randy about his weekly Wednesday job search talk show and about his free Thursday LinkedIn webinar.