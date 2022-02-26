Randy Wooden: Job seekers: Don’t make these mistakes!

Part 1 of 3

Job searching is pretty subjective. If you read and listen long enough, you’ll come away with so many do’s and don’ts it’ll make your head spin.

So what’s right and what’s wrong? Hopefully, we can all agree that lying is wrong, but beyond that, it’s anybody’s guess as to what’s best. What’s worked for some, others will downplay. And on it goes.

Today and in my next two columns, I’ll share true stories from throughout my career. I hope to draw attention to things you’re saying or doing which may keep you from landing your next job.

‘Going for the throat’ … or … making the ‘ask’ too soon. Have you ever been approached by someone who cuts right to the chase? “So, Randy, do you know of any jobs?”

What’s wrong with that? They are looking, so why not ask? Forget for a moment I work for an organization that helps people with their job search. The average person receiving that phone call isn’t in the business of knowing of openings, even openings in their own company.

