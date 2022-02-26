Randy Wooden: Job seekers: Don’t make these mistakes!

Part 1 of 3
Job searching is pretty subjective. If you read and listen long enough, you’ll come away with so many do’s and don’ts it’ll make your head spin.
So what’s right and what’s wrong? Hopefully, we can all agree that lying is wrong, but beyond that, it’s anybody’s guess as to what’s best. What’s worked for some, others will downplay. And on it goes.
Today and in my next two columns, I’ll share true stories from throughout my career. I hope to draw attention to things you’re saying or doing which may keep you from landing your next job.
‘Going for the throat’ … or … making the ‘ask’ too soon. Have you ever been approached by someone who cuts right to the chase? “So, Randy, do you know of any jobs?”
What’s wrong with that? They are looking, so why not ask? Forget for a moment I work for an organization that helps people with their job search. The average person receiving that phone call isn’t in the business of knowing of openings, even openings in their own company.
If you go straight to your ask, their answer is probably going to be a no. It’s tough to pivot from there to what you should have done in the first place. Ideally, engage in conversation about ideas, information and networking contacts. They know you’re looking, so if they happen to know of something and they feel comfortable enough sharing it with you, rest assured they will.
The same thing applies to LinkedIn connection requests. I can’t tell you how many times I get a canned sales pitch message right after connecting. STOP! I don’t know, like or trust you at this point. Get to know me. Perhaps have a mutual acquaintance introduce us to each other.
Resumes are difficult. I don’t like to brag about myself. Get over it, at least on the resume and during your interviews. Resumes are marketing documents designed to hook the reader into wanting to learn more about you.
Even if you’re fully qualified, you aren’t the only applicant. What makes you different or better? Cite examples of your achievements. Don’t simply list your job duties.
I apply for lots of jobs where I’m qualified, but I never seem to hear back. Join the club. That’s the single most common and frustrating question I encounter. Pick up the phone and follow up, even if you don’t have a name at the company. Leave a message in HR’s voicemail. Enlist your network to encourage HR to pull your name from their (ATS) applicant tracking system. Don’t just sit back and wait for them to call you.
I’ll be writing two more columns over these next weeks. Let me know of mistakes you’ve made. I’ll change names to “protect the innocent,” or in this case, the guilty!
As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-407-7306. Ask Randy about his weekly job search talk show and about his free Thursday LinkedIn webinar.