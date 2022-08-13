Randy Wooden: Lessons from the kitchen: How to cook up a winning resume

Are we in a cooking class?

Well, no. But when it comes to building a resume, you may find it useful to think of your kitchen and how you prepare meals.

When I work with Professional Center by Goodwill clients on building a new resume, especially when they’re intent on highlighting certain skills relevant to the job for which they’re applying, I’ll talk about creating a longform resume for their eyes only and I’ll compare it to their kitchen.

Let’s take a closer look and you’ll see why this approach may work for you.

First, the kitchen. Most folks have a pantry and cabinets with dry goods and canned items. They have a refrigerator and freezer. Tonight’s supper may call for 15 items. So, you search your cabinets, fridge and freezer to locate those items to create that evening’s meal.

Your skills resume is similar. You probably have 20 or more skills you could include on a resume, but the job posting only demands three to five of them. As with the kitchen, your task becomes pulling those relevant skills and placing them on the resume. You’re creating that job’s “meal,” so to speak.

Rather than creating each meal/resume from scratch, why not build a longform resume for your eyes only? This might include 20-30 skills and a couple of accomplishments around each of those skills. In this way, as with a recipe, when a job posting calls for certain skills, you can pull those skills from your longform resume to create a customized one.

Here’s an important side benefit. By taking time to think through all your skills and listing accomplishments related to them, you’ll be much better prepared to speak of your skills during the actual interview.

While drafting that longform resume for your eyes only will take a lot of time, I think you’ll find it a practical solution to not only customizing your future resumes, but also in preparing you to articulate why you’re a fit for the role when you interview for it.

Resumes help show an employer how you’ll add value in areas they need. A skills resume helps you emphasize specific skills, along with accomplishments in those skill areas.

While I’m certainly no gourmet chef, I think cooking up a longform skills resume makes great sense as you look to draw from it to address your next employer’s needs.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!