Randy Wooden: LinkedIn isn't just for active job seekers

Part 1 of 2

I was recently asked to present a workshop on LinkedIn at a statewide conference. Nothing unusual about that.

What struck me was the number of attendees who hadn’t done much with LinkedIn, either because they weren’t active job seekers or simply because they didn’t see the “why” behind spending time with it.

I’ve had many Goodwill Professional Center clients voice that same sentiment, except they’re now a job hunter and know they need to up their LinkedIn game.

Today, as part one in a two-part series, I’ll share thoughts about LinkedIn and why it’s important, even if you’re not an active job seeker. Next time, I’ll offer tips for getting the most of your time spent on the platform.

Why should I bother with LinkedIn unless I’m a job hunter? There are several reasons. Let’s take a look.

For starters, even if you’re happy in your current role, you might be a passive job hunter. How will recruiters find you if you’re not on LinkedIn or, perhaps on it, but with a very skeletal-looking profile page? Even if you aren’t interested in opportunities, perhaps you could refer a friend who you know is looking. Paying it forward never hurts.

Here’s a second reason — vetting. It’s a big one. Think about it. If you’re planning a vacation, you’ll go online to check out places to stay, to eat and to experience. The same holds true for those who may be interviewing with you or your department. They’ll check you out on LinkedIn just as, I suspect, you’ll do to them.

To a degree, your personal LinkedIn profile is an extension of your company. A good-looking profile creates a positive impression. A missing or incomplete profile, not so much.

If your company will be providing services to my company, rest assured my folks will check out your team to see who we’ll be dealing with.

Learning is yet another reason to engage on LinkedIn. What’s new in your field? Considering changing fields? Perhaps learn about a new industry or job function. Join in discussion with others who share your interests or passion in certain areas.

For those who enjoy lifelong learning, if you’re a premium LinkedIn member, you’ll have access to LinkedIn Learning. It’s a great way to upskill in a myriad of areas. Their sessions are broken down into categories, including beginner to expert, so you won’t be overwhelmed.

Once you’ve completed a class, you can note that achievement on your LinkedIn profile for others to see.

And last, but not least, it can be fun! While certainly not all LinkedIn connections will develop into business relationships, much less personal friendships, you just never know. Remember, even if you’re not an active job seeker, you’ll develop varying levels of relationships with others on the platform.

Even if you’re not an active job hunter today, you’ll come to appreciate the network you’ve cultivated when that day may come for you to seek new opportunities.

As a friend once told me, don’t wait until you’re thirsty to dig your well.

I hope today’s column has opened a thought or two as to why LinkedIn is important for more than simply active job searching.

Next time I’ll share tips for ensuring you’re making the most of your time on what’s clearly become the go-to source for professional job seekers and recruiters.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!

Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-407-7306. For more information, go to www.goodwillnwnc.org/professional-center. Ask Randy about his weekly Wednesday job search talk show and free Thursday LinkedIn webinar.