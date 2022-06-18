Randy Wooden: LinkedIn tips for job hunters

Part 2 of 2

Last time I discussed reasons why it’s important to be on LinkedIn, even if you aren’t an active job hunter.

Today, I’ll share tips for job hunters to help you make the most of the time you spend on the platform.

Let’s start with your profile page. Be sure to include a professional-looking profile photo. It should clearly show your face and not have distractions in the background.

Your headline appears below your photo. If you don’t choose to edit it, LinkedIn will typically populate that field with your most recent title and employer. While that’s not necessarily bad, why not edit the profile to include key words or phrases your target audience might search for? After all, aside from your name, words in the headline are the next most relevant search area in your entire profile.

As an example, my headline includes words such as workforce development, LinkedIn trainer, public speaker, etc. Those words tend to be words/phrases people are more apt to use in a general search than my title of director, Professional Center of Goodwill.

If their goal is collecting info on people at Goodwill, then they can search by titles such as director, manager, vice president, etc., and I’d still be captured in their search. But that’s a search with specific people at a specific company in mind, versus the first search where someone is looking for skills/talents, irrespective of where the person works.

Is your contact info correct? If you’re unemployed, don’t leave your former employer’s website or phone information in that section. You’ll want to make it easy for people to contact you, so consider including a phone and/or email address in not only your contact info, but also in your “About” section.

Customize your personal page’s web link, or URL. From your personal page, click contact info. If a series of random numbers and letters appear at the end of “Your Profile,” that means you haven’t modified your URL. To do so, click on “Edit Public Profile and URL” at the upper right of your profile page. Follow the prompts. You should look to change to a URL with just your name or, if that’s already taken, something very close.

Fill out your profile page with your “About” section, work experience, education, volunteerism, skills and recommendations. That’ll take time, so don’t be discouraged if you can’t get it done in a few days.

When inviting someone to connect, take time to customize your invitation with some reference to how you know them or why you’d like to connect with them.

Private message that person once they’ve accepted your invitation. The same holds true for when someone sends you an invitation request. Don’t simply accept it. Send a message to further the dialogue. The conversation may never go beyond that, but at least you’ll know you did your part. You can always unfollow or remove them as a connection later if you choose.

As to the social part of social media, your goal should be to help position yourself as someone front of mind in your chosen area. Post content which promotes your personal brand. When engaging on others’ posts, avoid simply clicking like all the time. Take time to offer a thoughtful comment. Perhaps even share that person’s post, if relevant.

If you’ve made it this far through today’s column, it tells me you’re interested in doing what you can to make LinkedIn an effective part of your search effort.

To help you, each Thursday from noon to 1 p.m., I host a free LinkedIn training webinar; email me for the registration link.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!

Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-407-7306. Ask Randy about his weekly Wednesday job search talk show and free Thursday LinkedIn webinar.