Randy Wooden: Moving into the summer season. Is your job search ready?

2. With so many companies competing for workers, if you have decent skills and work experience, you shouldn’t have much trouble landing a job. Is it your ideal job? Maybe not, but it gets you back into the employed ranks while you search for something better. Frankly, many employers place value on work ethic. If you’re currently working and looking for something better, that’s a leg up on someone who isn’t collecting a paycheck.

3. Like it or not, during your interviews many employers will ask you what you’ve been doing during the pandemic. Did you piece together short-term jobs? Take a class? Care for children with home learning? Take care of relatives?

4. If you are a long-term employee who’s been working throughout the pandemic and considering a change, take a few steps. Update your resume and LinkedIn. Reach out to your network for ideas and leads. Check out the many online job boards.

You may not feel like you’re a prime candidate, but employers will most likely value you over others, since you’ve remained employed and loyal throughout the pandemic … and now you’re seeking to add value to a new employer. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

If you’re in a job search, our services are free. Good luck!

Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-464-0516. Ask Randy about his weekly job search talk show and about his two, free weekly LinkedIn webinars.