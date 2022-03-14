Randy Wooden: Not your parents' job search? Some things don't change

“Lemme tell ya …” A little bad boss bashing goes a long way. Avoid it, even if you’re leaving your job thanks to the boss from hell. After all, if you’re quick to share how bad your past employer was, your potential new boss will assume you’ll eventually run them down as well. It’s not a good look.

“FWIW, ur right.” Huh? Don’t let text-speak creep into your business writing. Use proper grammar, spelling and punctuation. For what it’s worth, most hiring officials will appreciate the effort. See what I did there?

“Is that your phone or mine? Our ring tones are the same.” Leave your phone on silent or perhaps leave it in your car. Let family know you won’t be available during the interview time. If you’re expecting a very important call, let your interviewer know at the outset. Better yet, perhaps you should have sought to reschedule the interview.

“I know I accepted your offer, but my current employer just promised me a nice raise to stay on.” Accepting a counter offer from your present employer may seem like a smart thing to do at the time. And, in rare cases, it ends up working out just fine.