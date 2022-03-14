Randy Wooden: Not your parents' job search? Some things don't change

Part 2 of 3
It’s time for another look at job hunter mistakes. Many thanks to each of you who’ve recently shared mistakes you’ve seen as a hiring official. I’ll look to incorporate many of them today and in my column on March 27.
“Thank-you notes aren’t necessary, are they?” No one’s forcing you to write one. But think of the advantage you could gain by taking time to write a short and targeted note. After all, most candidates won’t bother to send one.
Use the note to reference something which piqued your interest or perhaps a point you’d wished to clarify.
“Aren’t cover letters like thank-you notes — another relic from my parents’ era?” As with thank-you notes, a cover letter can help separate you from your competition. Granted, many employers will only read a cover letter if they like your resume.
Here’s a tip: Combine your cover letter with your resume to form one document. That’ll help ensure your letter is read by both the applicant tracking system and a set of human eyes.
Another tip. Proofread the letter, making sure you’ve changed the company and job title from the last time you used that canned letter. Better yet, customize your letter based on the employer’s requirements.
“Lemme tell ya …” A little bad boss bashing goes a long way. Avoid it, even if you’re leaving your job thanks to the boss from hell. After all, if you’re quick to share how bad your past employer was, your potential new boss will assume you’ll eventually run them down as well. It’s not a good look.
“FWIW, ur right.” Huh? Don’t let text-speak creep into your business writing. Use proper grammar, spelling and punctuation. For what it’s worth, most hiring officials will appreciate the effort. See what I did there?
“Is that your phone or mine? Our ring tones are the same.” Leave your phone on silent or perhaps leave it in your car. Let family know you won’t be available during the interview time. If you’re expecting a very important call, let your interviewer know at the outset. Better yet, perhaps you should have sought to reschedule the interview.
“I know I accepted your offer, but my current employer just promised me a nice raise to stay on.” Accepting a counter offer from your present employer may seem like a smart thing to do at the time. And, in rare cases, it ends up working out just fine.
However, typically an employer makes that offer because your leaving would create a bad short-term situation. By offering you a raise, they’re buying time to find your replacement. Don’t believe me? Talk to most any recruiter.