Randy Wooden: Talking too much could cost you the job

You’ve landed the interview. Whether it’s in-person or virtual, now’s your chance to show them why you’re a great candidate.

You’ve done lots of homework on the company. You’ve rehearsed your answers to common questions. It’s a job you really want. By the time you’re through, you are confident they will want to hire you.

Until you learn they didn’t.

What went wrong? You hit them with everything you had.

Maybe that was the problem.

I understand that you may be nervous. And, well, that can cause you to talk more than usual, especially when you’re not being interrupted as you would be in everyday conversation.

More isn’t always better. We’ve all been on the receiving end of someone who just doesn’t seem to “get it” when we’re clearly through listening to them. We’re ready to talk, but they drone on and on and on and …

Keep that in mind as you’re answering interview questions. I have my own, admittedly unscientific, way of seeing whether I might be talking too long.

1. As I’m talking, I seek clues from my interviewer. If they’re nodding their head and don’t seem distracted, I’ll assume they’re engaged, and I can continue with my answer.

2. If the interviewer moves from head nods to sounds such as hmmm, uh huh, then I assume they’re getting a bit closer to moving on to their next thought or question. I’m not in any danger, but I recognize that I need to wrap up soon.

3. When the interview moves from sounds to actual words, I know my time is about up. I understand, that makes sense, I see what you’re saying, sure, right, I gotcha. At this point, talking beyond a sentence or two only frustrates them. If you have more to add, hold onto it and look to work it in later. The interviewer is ready to move on.

Have you considered asking a question? That’s a great way to not only stop talking, but to also force the other person to talk. Maybe ask a question such as, “I could go into more detail, but is there some area you’d like me to specifically cover?”

This puts them in control. They’ll typically say no. They’re ready to move on. If they did want more information, then your question invites them to clarify with a follow-up.

Interpersonal communication can be tricky. I hope today’s information makes you think about how you interact, especially when you’re the one “selling” during the conversation. Then again, the interview should be a two-way conversation. But that’s a topic for another day’s column.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!