Randy Wooden: Thinking of starting a business? Do your homework

Our employment landscape has certainly shifted over the past few generations. Working your entire career for a single employer is largely a thing of the past.

Frequent job changes and a rise in self-employment/business start-ups have become the norm rather than the exception.

If you’ve considered starting your own business, you’re not alone. Statistics vary, but I’ve seen surveys since COVID’s outbreak where roughly a third of workers planned to quit their job to start their own business. The numbers are nearly double that when teenagers are surveyed. Access to tools and technology have made self-employment both an attractive and feasible option for many.

So, if you’re thinking you’d like to be your own boss, here are some pros and cons to consider.

Pros

Autonomy — Many of us have a dream to work for ourselves. Being an employee feels too constricting for some. Perhaps we’ve had a series of bad bosses and, well, it’s time for something new and different. Self-employment can be very empowering.

Before you open your business, consider tapping into resources in your area to help you create a plan. Perhaps identify a willing mentor to help guide you.

Financial — Hourly and salaried jobs provide a sense of financial security in that your income is relative steady. Yet, with that certainty comes the realization that your income is capped. Self-employment affords an opportunity to earn much more than you’d make as an employee. While there’s no guarantee you’ll succeed, the risk/reward is certainly enticing.

Growing an idea — There’s always someone who’ll “build a better mousetrap.” Technology is a great example. Or watch “Shark Tank” to see those who started with an idea … something perhaps others hadn’t considered. We’re foolish to think everything has already been discovered or invented. Have an idea? Why not grow that idea into a great business?

Cons

Lack of access to capital — Will you and your business have access to enough money to make it through tough times, particularly that initial ramp-up period as you get started?

I equate self-employment with being in a 100% commission sales role. If you’ve never lived that life, talk with others who have. Is your family on board with what could become lean times?

Working a lot of hours — I’d hope most people realize “overnight successes” don’t happen overnight. Successful entrepreneurs put in long hours. Ultimately, you’re accountable for everything.

In a regular job, you’d know your responsibilities and you can often leave the job at work and not have to take it home with you. Not the case when you’re your own boss. Finding a good work/life balance can be reached, yet be prepared to sacrifice a good chunk of your personal/family time. As with finances, be sure your family is understanding and supportive as you put in the hours.

Proper skills — It’s one thing to have a great idea or perhaps have skills in a specific area. Just remember you’ll have to sell that product or service. That requires not only time and money, but also skills in sales and marketing. If you can’t afford to pay someone to help you with those, you’re stuck doing it all. Not good at sales? How will that impact your ability to grow the business?

I’ve known many entrepreneurs over the years. Some have been wildly successful. Some, moderately so. And others, not so much. But that’s if you measure success only in monetary terms.

I often say life’s a journey … full of many chapters. Self-employment may not be for everyone. That’s fine. Also, those who tried it and didn’t reach the level of financial success they’d hoped still came away with valuable life lessons … lessons which can help them be more effective in their next chapter.

I try to look at everything along the way as learning opportunities — a chance to learn about ourselves. Things we want to do and, well, don’t want to do anymore. And often, we learn those lessons only by trying … and sometimes having to pick up our ball and move on to that next chapter.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!

Randy Wooden is a longtime Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-407-7306. For more information, go to www.goodwillnwnc.org/professional-center. Ask Randy about his weekly Wednesday job search talk show and about his free Thursday LinkedIn webinar.