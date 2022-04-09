Randy Wooden: Time kills deals – don’t let that happen to you

Today’s column is for both job seekers and for employers.

I’ll always remember my first manager in the recruiting business. I’d just transitioned from working in radio to now working the phones and fax machine as an executive recruiter.

Yes, that was a looonnnggg time ago, but while technology has changed the tools recruiters and candidates use, it’s still a people business.

Between drags on his cigarette, my boss would repeat these two phrases: “Do it now. Time kills all deals.”

Candidates and job openings are perishable products. Neither will be available indefinitely. That’s always been the case, but even more so today, particularly as far as candidates are concerned.

If you’re an employer still mired in the hiring processes of yesterday — stringing candidates out over weeks and weeks and a myriad of interviews — how’s that working for you? Are you finding your company’s losing out on otherwise good candidates?

Why not take a hard look at your interviewing and decision-making process? Can it be shortened without sacrificing quality?

What about your initial recruiting and screening processes? Is your applicant tracking system kicking out candidates who might otherwise be great employees, but whose resume/application may not initially appear to be a perfect fit? As you conduct interviews, are your biases preventing you from seeing the positives in candidates?

Examples might include those with long employment gaps, too many jobs, older applicants, those with disabilities or criminal backgrounds, even those coming from different industries or those lacking a certain level of formal education.

So much for employers. What about you, the job seeker? Ghosting is a two-way street. You don’t like it when a company does it to you, so why do it when an employer or staffing firm is trying to reach you?

Recruiters make a living by placing people in positions. It’s a competitive environment, so if you can’t or won’t return their call or email in a very timely manner, they’ll simply move on to other people. Maybe you’re OK with that, but you may never know what possibilities their call might have led to. Even if that job isn’t your best option, returning their call keeps you on their radar as a top candidate for future openings. Do you really want to close the door to all that?

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!

Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-407-7306. For more information, go to www.goodwillnwnc.org/professional-center. Ask Randy about his weekly job search talk show and about his free Thursday LinkedIn webinar.