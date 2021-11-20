Randy Wooden: Tips for maintaining your job search through the holidays

It’s Thanksgiving this week. Where did the year go? We’re in the holiday season … a time when many job seekers shift their attention from the search to instead focus on family and other activities.
Priorities. I get it. But I’d encourage you to maintain your search. Family and job searching aren’t mutually exclusive. You can, and should, do both.
Today, I’ll share some ideas for ways to do just that. After all, you never know when a great opportunity might present itself. You’ll want to be ready.
Resume. You’ll likely have several versions of it since you’ll want to tailor it to the specific jobs for which you’re applying. Have another set of eyes look it over. Ideally, that should be a hiring official or someone in human resources — not simply a friend or relative.
LinkedIn. When was the last time you updated your profile? Are you engaging with others on there? Posting, sharing, commenting? Simply having a profile page is better than nothing, yet you can do so much more with LinkedIn. I host two LinkedIn webinars each week. They’re free. Ask me about them.
Social media. Aside from LinkedIn, what about Facebook, Twitter and other platforms out there? I call it your “social media presence.” Are you posting, commenting and engaging in ways that might hurt you if a potential employer were to see it?
Networking. Here’s a big one. Sure, social media can help you keep in contact. Yet I’d rather see you have actual conversations with people, whether it’s in person, virtual or over the phone. People typically do business with — and hire — people they know, like and trust. What are you doing to foster new relationships and strengthen existing ones?
Assess your skills. Are you ready for a career change? Or maybe you need to upskill to remain competitive in your chosen field. Try taking a class. There are many online classes out there. Check into them.
Companies hire during the holidays. These past two years have been highly unusual, to say the least. Typically, companies hire during the holidays, albeit with a slight drop-off versus other times of the year. They have recruiting budgets to use up, lest they lose them the following year.
COVID put the clamp on most hiring last holiday season. This year has brought about a complete turnaround. Most companies can’t find enough workers, so hiring shouldn’t dip at all during the holidays.
As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336 407-7306. For more information, go to www.goodwillnwnc.org/professional-center. Ask Randy about his weekly job search talk show and about his two, free weekly LinkedIn webinars.