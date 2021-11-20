Randy Wooden: Tips for maintaining your job search through the holidays

It’s Thanksgiving this week. Where did the year go? We’re in the holiday season … a time when many job seekers shift their attention from the search to instead focus on family and other activities.

Priorities. I get it. But I’d encourage you to maintain your search. Family and job searching aren’t mutually exclusive. You can, and should, do both.

Today, I’ll share some ideas for ways to do just that. After all, you never know when a great opportunity might present itself. You’ll want to be ready.

Resume. You’ll likely have several versions of it since you’ll want to tailor it to the specific jobs for which you’re applying. Have another set of eyes look it over. Ideally, that should be a hiring official or someone in human resources — not simply a friend or relative.

LinkedIn. When was the last time you updated your profile? Are you engaging with others on there? Posting, sharing, commenting? Simply having a profile page is better than nothing, yet you can do so much more with LinkedIn. I host two LinkedIn webinars each week. They’re free. Ask me about them.