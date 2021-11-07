Randy Wooden: Today’s the time change. Have you changed with the times?

Today’s the day we ‘fall back’ as daylight saving time ends. Pets waking us up an hour earlier … leaving work and it’s dark … ugh.

Seasons change. Time marches on, seemingly quicker the older we become.

I thought today would be timely to look at how job searching has changed from decades ago and offer reminders for staying up-to-date with what’s happening these days.

Technology has changed how we learn of, apply to and interview for work. For that matter, technology has changed virtually every aspect of our lives. Some might argue it’s not always been for the better, but technology will only continue to advance and evolve.

The internet has made it easy for anyone — you or me — to search out jobs and apply for them, whether we’re qualified or not. That creates a problem for companies, since they’ve become overwhelmed with applicants.

As a result, networking is vital. Identifying an advocate who’ll encourage the employer to give your application a closer look is more important than ever before. Simply applying online and expecting an interview is a recipe for disappointment.