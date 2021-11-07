Randy Wooden: Today’s the time change. Have you changed with the times?

Today’s the day we ‘fall back’ as daylight saving time ends. Pets waking us up an hour earlier … leaving work and it’s dark … ugh.
Seasons change. Time marches on, seemingly quicker the older we become.
I thought today would be timely to look at how job searching has changed from decades ago and offer reminders for staying up-to-date with what’s happening these days.
Technology has changed how we learn of, apply to and interview for work. For that matter, technology has changed virtually every aspect of our lives. Some might argue it’s not always been for the better, but technology will only continue to advance and evolve.
The internet has made it easy for anyone — you or me — to search out jobs and apply for them, whether we’re qualified or not. That creates a problem for companies, since they’ve become overwhelmed with applicants.
As a result, networking is vital. Identifying an advocate who’ll encourage the employer to give your application a closer look is more important than ever before. Simply applying online and expecting an interview is a recipe for disappointment.
Resumes have changed a bit. There’s a greater emphasis on key words and quantifiable achievements. Gone are the days where we use phrases as “My objective … Salary is negotiable … References available upon request.” We typically leave off our home phone number and, more than ever, we’re leaving off our street address as well.
Social media, when used appropriately, can positively impact a job search. Are you on LinkedIn? Are you engaging with others in ways to help keep you front-of-mind as an informed and engaged subject matter expert?
How we dress for interviews has changed. Workplaces are typically more casual these days. This creates an interviewing challenge for candidates. Should they still “dress up” or dress more casually? I encourage clients to continue to a level above what would normally be expected in their job. For many, that means a jacket and tie for men and professional dress for women.
As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-407-7306. Ask Randy about his weekly job search talk show and about his two, free weekly LinkedIn webinars.