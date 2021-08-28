Randy Wooden: Understand what the 'unadvertised' job market really means

Part 4 of 4
Let’s wrap up my four-part series on recent questions I’ve heard from my job-seeking clients at Goodwill’s Professional Center.
Is it true that over 70 … or 80 … or 90% of jobs are not advertised? Is the unadvertised job market really that large?
In a word, no. But the answer needs context. Back before the internet, “advertising” an opening meant purchasing an ad in the newspaper, or in some cases, perhaps in a magazine or on radio or television. An ad meant paying money to distribute word about your opening.
Fast forward to today. Most every company of any size has a website where they’re able to post job openings for free. Additionally, aggregators such as Indeed will often scrape websites to grab positions to put on their site.
Are these website appearances truly ads? No, not in the literal sense that the employer is paying an entity for the job to be placed somewhere. Instead, they’re posting them to their own site for free.
That said, I consider it disingenuous to dismiss website posts as not ads. Anyone can get to them. They’re out there in the public domain for anyone to not only locate, but to also apply. In my book, that means they’re ads. And, frankly, they are much more effective because their shelf life is more than a one-time run and can be seen by countless possible candidates.
The real challenge today lies in leveraging your network to get an ‘in’ with the employer. Back in the day that might have meant becoming informed of truly unadvertised openings. Today that means not only being told of a company’s posted opening, but also how you approach the company in order to be selected for an initial interview.
Should I bring up salary or wait for the employer to do so?
I’d prefer to have the employer provide a range. Meanwhile, I’ll look to better understand their needs and demonstrate my value. If they ask me salary-related questions, I have choices in how to answer.
Typically, you’ll want to acknowledge the question, then ask them what they had in mind. Additionally, I could provide a range. I could also tell them I’d like to discuss that once we’ve determined we’re a good fit.
All three answers carry pros and cons. Perhaps that’s a topic for a future column.
If you have a question or may want some assistance with your job search, our services are free. Good luck!
