Randy Wooden: Understand what the 'unadvertised' job market really means

Part 4 of 4

Let’s wrap up my four-part series on recent questions I’ve heard from my job-seeking clients at Goodwill’s Professional Center.

Is it true that over 70 … or 80 … or 90% of jobs are not advertised? Is the unadvertised job market really that large?

In a word, no. But the answer needs context. Back before the internet, “advertising” an opening meant purchasing an ad in the newspaper, or in some cases, perhaps in a magazine or on radio or television. An ad meant paying money to distribute word about your opening.

Fast forward to today. Most every company of any size has a website where they’re able to post job openings for free. Additionally, aggregators such as Indeed will often scrape websites to grab positions to put on their site.

Are these website appearances truly ads? No, not in the literal sense that the employer is paying an entity for the job to be placed somewhere. Instead, they’re posting them to their own site for free.