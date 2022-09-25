Randy Wooden: What advice would you give someone starting out?

Hey, hey, hey! It’s my birthday! Well, not today, but later this week. How do these come so quickly? I could have sworn my last birthday was just a few months ago.

Here’s a question I occasionally hear from job seekers, particularly younger ones: “What advice would you give to a person just getting started?”

Hindsight is 20/20, and for good reason. If only we’d known … if only our crystal ball weren’t so foggy … we’d have made different life and career choices. That’s easy to say, and certainly has some truth to it. Yet we live life in real time, making decisions based on emotion and information currently available. In other words, don’t be too hard on yourself. Learn from the past and use those experiences to better shape your future.

If I were to counsel a 25-year-old “me”, here’s some of what I’d share. Maybe these will help you or someone you know who’s starting out.

Find mentors. They’ve been down your path. Benefit from their knowledge and experiences.

Seek constructive criticism and use it to improve, whether it’s your interpersonal skills or other skills necessary in your work.

Be inquisitive. Don’t be afraid to ask questions.

Realize that you don’t know everything. For that matter, you never will. Don’t let that lack of perfection stop you from trying.

Seek to acquire new skills and education. The world of work evolves. Are you remaining competitive?

Don’t constantly compare yourself to others, especially when reading all those wonderful stories of success online. We don’t know the full story, and success is different for different people.

Don’t be afraid to fail — or to succeed.

Do the right thing, even when it might be easier to avoid it. You must look at yourself in the mirror each day. Are you pleased with that person?

Enjoy the journey. The good, bad and all things in between. As I often say, no one gets out of here alive.

As country music performer John Michael Montgomery sang years ago, “Life’s a dance. You learn as you go.”

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!