Randy Wooden: What does the new year hold for the job market?

It’s a new year!

Wow! It’s 2022 already. Where did these past couple of years go? A lot has happened. Some good. Some bad.

Let’s look at some of what’s happened and, if I may, dust off the crystal ball for a look at some things we may encounter in the job market this year.

But first … I saw a funny meme on social media the other day. It’s a picture of a woman, bent over, crying as though she’d just heard some shocking or terrifying news.

The caption said, “The moment you realize 2022 is pronounced “2020 too!”

So, yep. COVID is still with us, like the weather, ever changing. I mentioned to a few friends I’m glad I’d joined a college fraternity and had to memorize the Greek alphabet, since I’ll know the next variant’s name before seeing it in the news.

COVID’s been a terrible thing on many levels. Death, sickness, social distancing, masks, vaccines and the politics surrounding it all. It has impacted the economy in ways I’d never witnessed.

Overnight we went from a strong economy to near record unemployment. So where are we now? And what does 2022 hold?