Randy Wooden: What does the new year hold for the job market?

It’s a new year!
Wow! It’s 2022 already. Where did these past couple of years go? A lot has happened. Some good. Some bad.
Let’s look at some of what’s happened and, if I may, dust off the crystal ball for a look at some things we may encounter in the job market this year.
But first … I saw a funny meme on social media the other day. It’s a picture of a woman, bent over, crying as though she’d just heard some shocking or terrifying news.
The caption said, “The moment you realize 2022 is pronounced “2020 too!”
So, yep. COVID is still with us, like the weather, ever changing. I mentioned to a few friends I’m glad I’d joined a college fraternity and had to memorize the Greek alphabet, since I’ll know the next variant’s name before seeing it in the news.
COVID’s been a terrible thing on many levels. Death, sickness, social distancing, masks, vaccines and the politics surrounding it all. It has impacted the economy in ways I’d never witnessed.
Overnight we went from a strong economy to near record unemployment. So where are we now? And what does 2022 hold?
Where we are now is near record employment. Wages are up. So is inflation. Hiring and retaining workers present real challenges. The U.S. Bureau of Labor recently released a report showing that, as of 2020, employees stayed with their employers for an average of 4.1 years. Two guesses as to whether that number will have risen or fallen in 2021. And the first guess doesn’t count.
Employers have looked for creative ways to attract talent. Aside from higher wages, some have offered flexible work hours, hybrid work locations (home/office) and a myriad of other incentives.
Employers have also made strides to address diversity, equity and inclusion issues. While much work remains, it’s a start.
One benefit I think we’ll see discussed more in 2022 is companies focusing on employees’ mental health. In the past it’s mostly been physical health, with mental health being confined to Employee Assistant Plans. Sadly, there’s been a stigma attached to mental health. I see that stigma hopefully decreasing as society has had to come to grips with mental health issues in these COVID times.
Artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to help shape how companies engage with job seekers and with customers. While I think we’ll still have the ‘human touch’ for years to come, humans retain biases that, over time, AI can help negate.
Entrepreneurship and the gig economy will continue to grow as people seek more control over their work life. Self-determination, whether it’s picking up shorter-term gigs, or plowing headfirst into launching a business, will continue to be an attractive option for many.
Seems like the only constant in life is, well, change.
Here’s my New Year’s wish for you — a safe and prosperous 2022 for you and others in your life!
As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-407-7306. For more information, go to www.goodwillnwnc.org/professional-center. Ask Randy about his weekly job search talk show and about his two, free weekly LinkedIn webinars.