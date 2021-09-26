Randy Wooden: You need an advocate in the job search

Part 2 of 3
For simplicity’s sake, I like to divide the job search into three phases. Granted, many people may find they cross over from one phase into another. But for the purpose of explaining each phase, just go with me on this … OK?
I covered the first phase last time where, essentially, you have no real idea as to what you want to do or what you might be qualified to do.
Today, I’ll tackle that second phase. It’s the most common one for my clients at Goodwill’s Professional Center.
I see jobs I like and am very qualified for. I spend time filling out the application, but then I never get an interview.
Join the club. Not getting an interview when you’re qualified is the single biggest frustration faced by job seekers at all $$$ levels. Sure, you may get the automated email telling you they’ll review your application and contact you if they’re interested. Then, crickets …
You wouldn’t have taken nearly 30 or 60 minutes to have customized your resume and application if you weren’t qualified and interested in their opening. Ugh …
So why aren’t you getting a call? And what can you do about it?
You lack an advocate. Someone who could contact that employer and mention your name. They don’t have to say you’re the greatest candidate and a perfect fit. No. All that’s needed is a gentle nudge … a drop of your name … and let their internal recruiting person pull you from their applicant file.
Face it. You’re just another applicant. Thanks to the internet, anyone can find that job posting and apply, whether they’re qualified or not. So why, among that sea of applicants, should they choose you?
Not only don’t they know you, but your competition is enlisting networking help to influence hiring officials to pull them from the stack and take a closer look.
True confession: HR folks LOVE it when someone can refer a candidate, even if it’s simply to drop a name.
Think about it for a moment. If HR has 100 applicants and, after a quick review, they identify 20 as a close match, why would they necessarily contact you versus the others? You’re nothing overly special — you haven’t necessarily stood out among those 20 at that point.
The solution lies in that advocate who’ll mention your name to either the hiring official or someone else in the organization who’ll pass your name on to the initial HR screener.
Getting that proverbial foot in the door is huge. What can you do to extend your network? Gosh, it’s work … but look to leverage your LinkedIn contacts. I teach free webinars on how to make that happen. Aside from that, let your friends know about your search and ask them for ideas/contacts into companies you think might be a good place to work.
As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!