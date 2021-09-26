Randy Wooden: You need an advocate in the job search

Part 2 of 3

For simplicity’s sake, I like to divide the job search into three phases. Granted, many people may find they cross over from one phase into another. But for the purpose of explaining each phase, just go with me on this … OK?

I covered the first phase last time where, essentially, you have no real idea as to what you want to do or what you might be qualified to do.

Today, I’ll tackle that second phase. It’s the most common one for my clients at Goodwill’s Professional Center.

I see jobs I like and am very qualified for. I spend time filling out the application, but then I never get an interview.

Join the club. Not getting an interview when you’re qualified is the single biggest frustration faced by job seekers at all $$$ levels. Sure, you may get the automated email telling you they’ll review your application and contact you if they’re interested. Then, crickets …

You wouldn’t have taken nearly 30 or 60 minutes to have customized your resume and application if you weren’t qualified and interested in their opening. Ugh …

So why aren’t you getting a call? And what can you do about it?