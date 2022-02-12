Randy Wooden: Your resume should offer examples of your work, not empty claims

Instead of adverbs such as, ‘very, highly, quickly, usually, occasionally, often, or extremely,’ why not try to quantify that with dollars, number of units or people, number of days/weeks, or percentages?

How about the same for adjectives? Instead of, ‘large, many, long or short,’ cite an example of your meaning, ideally in quantifiable terms.

In addition to ones I’d mentioned earlier, drop tired cliches such as, ‘thought leader, revolutionary or visionary.’ And while I’m at it, eliminate ‘etc.’ Instead, list whatever it is you wish to convey.

Resumes offer a limited amount of real estate to demonstrate why you’re a qualified candidate. Don’t waste that space with empty words that sound ‘nice’ but don’t really say anything. Same with your LinkedIn profile. Choose your words carefully to create greater impact.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!

Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-407-7306. For more information, see www.goodwillnwnc.org/professional-center. Ask Randy about his weekly job search talk show and about his two, free weekly LinkedIn webinars.