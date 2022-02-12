Randy Wooden: Your resume should offer examples of your work, not empty claims

Part 2 of 2
Spoken and written words have power. Used properly, they command attention and add to our credibility. Used improperly, they can derail our effectiveness.
Last time, I covered our spoken words. Filler words, crutches … words such as um, er, ya know, like … which lessen our intended impact.
This time, I’ll address our written words based on true examples of what I’ve seen on resumes or LinkedIn.
A disclaimer: Language is subjective. While I’m certainly no ‘Grammar Nazi,’ nor a person who writes and speaks perfectly, I do have a decent command of our language. My hope in today’s column is to raise awareness of common missteps.
Let’s start with the resume. What if you read this? “Highly effective, seasoned, honest, dependable and hard-working team player who thinks outside the box to explore new, paradigm-shifting, ground-breaking concepts in …”
Congrats. You just wasted 20 seconds of your life you’ll never get back. As an employer, would you call that person for an interview? I doubt it.
All those words say nothing substantial. It’s all claims. Rather than dressing up your resume with nice-sounding adverbs, adjectives and cliches, why not cite examples instead?
Instead of adverbs such as, ‘very, highly, quickly, usually, occasionally, often, or extremely,’ why not try to quantify that with dollars, number of units or people, number of days/weeks, or percentages?
How about the same for adjectives? Instead of, ‘large, many, long or short,’ cite an example of your meaning, ideally in quantifiable terms.
In addition to ones I’d mentioned earlier, drop tired cliches such as, ‘thought leader, revolutionary or visionary.’ And while I’m at it, eliminate ‘etc.’ Instead, list whatever it is you wish to convey.
Resumes offer a limited amount of real estate to demonstrate why you’re a qualified candidate. Don’t waste that space with empty words that sound ‘nice’ but don’t really say anything. Same with your LinkedIn profile. Choose your words carefully to create greater impact.
As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!
