Rate of late mortgage payments remains on decline in Triad

The percentage of Winston-Salem area homeowners late on their mortgage payments dipped slightly during August, according to national real-estate research firm CoreLogic.

The report focuses on the delinquent-mortgage market, with “delinquent” defined as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.

The delinquency rate was 3.4% in July for the Winston-Salem area, compared with 3.6% in July and 4.4% in August 2021. The metro area consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

The most recent high mark for the Winston-Salem area was 7.3% in January 2016.

The delinquency rate was 1.4% for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, compared with 1.5% in July and 2.7% in August 2021.

Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.

By comparison, for the Greensboro-High Point MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 3.2%, compared with 3.5% in July and 4.8% in August 2021.

The 90-day delinquency rate was at 1.4%, compared with 1.5% in July and from 3.1% in August 2021.

The Winston-Salem and Greensboro-High Point metros continue to have the highest delinquency rate among the state’s five largest metro areas.

Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.

For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord Hill MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 2.4%, compared with 2.7% in July and 3.8% a year ago.

For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 2.1%, compared with 2.3% in July and 3% a year ago.

For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, the 30-day delinquency rate was 1.7%, compared with 1.9% in July and 2.8% a year ago.

“The share of U.S. borrowers who are six months or more late on their mortgage payments fell to a two-year low in August and was less than one-third of the pandemic high recorded in February 2021,” said Molly Boesel, principal economist at CoreLogic.

“Furthermore, the foreclosure rate remained near an all-time low, which indicates that borrowers who were moving out of late-stage delinquencies found alternatives to defaulting on their mortgages.”

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”

The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30, 2021.

Until recently, most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.