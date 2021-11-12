Rate of Triad homeowners way behind on mortgage payments continued to decline in third quarter

There was another drop in Winston-Salem area homeowners considered as seriously behind on their mortgage payments during the third-quarter, according to a report released Thursday by national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

A mortgage is underwater when a homeowner owes more on the loan than the home is worth. Attom defines seriously underwater as owing at least 25% more on a mortgage than the property’s value.

The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

There were 3,877 Winston-Salem area homeowners listed as seriously underwater, or 3%, during the third quarter.

That’s down from 5,175, or 4.5%, in the second quarter, and down from 11,124, or 7.9%, in the third quarter of 2021.

The biggest factor in the sharp decline has been by mortgage lenders suspending payment requirements that helped keep the seriously underwater percentage down during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 33.2% of Winston-Salem area households, or 42,858, were in the equity-rich category during the third quarter.

That category includes households that own at least 50% of their residence.