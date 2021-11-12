Rate of Triad homeowners way behind on mortgage payments continued to decline in third quarter

There was another drop in Winston-Salem area homeowners considered as seriously behind on their mortgage payments during the third-quarter, according to a report released Thursday by national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.
A mortgage is underwater when a homeowner owes more on the loan than the home is worth. Attom defines seriously underwater as owing at least 25% more on a mortgage than the property’s value.
The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
There were 3,877 Winston-Salem area homeowners listed as seriously underwater, or 3%, during the third quarter.
That’s down from 5,175, or 4.5%, in the second quarter, and down from 11,124, or 7.9%, in the third quarter of 2021.
The biggest factor in the sharp decline has been by mortgage lenders suspending payment requirements that helped keep the seriously underwater percentage down during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, 33.2% of Winston-Salem area households, or 42,858, were in the equity-rich category during the third quarter.
That category includes households that own at least 50% of their residence.
By comparison, the equity-rich count was 23.4%, or 26,776, in the second quarter, as well as 18.6%, or 26,057, in the third quarter of 2020.
Part of the differences in the equity-rich counts is homeowners completing the paying off their mortgage in recent quarters.
Attom reported the Greensboro-High Point MSA having 3.2%, or 4,538, residences considered as seriously underwater for the third quarter.
That’s down from 6,206, or 4.75%, in the second quarter, and down from 10,798, or 7.2%, in the third quarter of 2021.
The three-county region of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham also had 32.1%, or 45,444, in the equity-rich category.
That’s up from 22.8%, or 22,888, in the second quarter, as well as 17.7%, or 26,637, a year ago.
“Homeowners across most of the United States could sit back with a smile yet again in the third quarter and watch their balance sheets grow as soaring home prices pushed their equity levels ever higher," Attom chief product officer Todd Teta said.
"Nearly four of every 10 owners found themselves in equity-rich territory."
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information on underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now, and prompting an overreaction.
Attom said the underwater mortgage loans data can be used to help evaluate homeowners’ vulnerability to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Some uncertainty lies ahead, as other key market barometers have been a bit shaky as of late," Teta said. "The pandemic remains a threat."
"But, there is no doubt that homeowners continue benefitting big-time from the relentless home price increases we are seeing around the country.”
