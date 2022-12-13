Raytheon board authorize new share-repurchase program

The board of director for Raytheon Technologies Corp. authorized Monday the repurchase of up to $6 billion of the company's outstanding common stock.

The new authorization replaces the company's previous program that was approved on Dec. 7, 2021.

At Tuesday’s opening share price of $100.84, Raytheon could repurchase up to 59.5 million shares. It had 1.47 billion shares outstanding as of Tuesday, so reaching the full repurchase commitment would be up to 4% of those shares.

Raytheon said in its third-quarter earnings report Oct. 25 that it had raised its share repurchase estimate from at least $2.5 billion in shares to $2.75 billion during fiscal 2022. It repurchased $616 million worth in the third quarter.

By comparison, the manufacturer spent $2.3 billion on share repurchase during fiscal 2021.

Raytheon business unit Collins Aerospace has about 1,700 employees in its Winston-Salem hub.