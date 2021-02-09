 Skip to main content
Raytheon board declares 47.5-cent dividend
The board of directors for Raytheon Technologies Corp. declared Tuesday a dividend of 47.5 cents for its common stock.

The dividend is payable March 25 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 26.

Raytheon said Jan. 26 that between 20,000 and 21,000 job positions companywide had been eliminated during fiscal 2020.

A prominent amount of those cuts are within its Collins Aerospace division that has a major operational hub in Winston-Salem.

When the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March, Collins had about 1,500 local employees. The company has since declined to provide a local workforce update.

