Raytheon board declares 51-cent dividend

The board of directors of Raytheon Technologies Corp. declared Monday a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per common share. The dividend is payable March 24 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 25.

The manufacturer also said it has named Christopher Calio as chief operating officer, effective March 1. Calio had been serving as president of the company's Pratt & Whitney subsidiary.

Raytheon, based in Waltham, Mass., has a major operational hub in Winston-Salem with its Collins Aerospace subsidiary that has more than 1,000 employees.

As chief operating officer, Calio will oversee the company's four business units as well as its technology and engineering; enterprise services and digital; and operations, quality, environmental, health and safety and supply-chain functions.

Shane Eddy has been named as Pratt & Whitney’s president, also effective March 1.

