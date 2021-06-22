Raytheon board declares 51-cent dividend

The board of directors for Raytheon Technologies Corp. declared Tuesday a quarterly dividend of 51 cents for its common stock.
The dividend is payable Sept. 9 to shareowners registered as of Aug. 20.
Raytheon has a major operational hub in Winston-Salem. When the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020, Raytheon division Collins Aerospace had about 1,500 local employees.
Richard Craver
