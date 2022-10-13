 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raytheon board declares 55-cent dividend

Raytheon Technologies Inc. has two main subsidiaries — Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney. Collins Aerospace has an operational hub in Winston-Salem.

The board of directors for Raytheon Technologies Corp. declared Thursday quarterly dividend of 55 cents per common share.

The dividend is Dec. 15 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 18.

Raytheon is the parent company of Collins Aerospace, which has more than 1,000 employees at its Winston-Salem operations.

