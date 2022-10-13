Raytheon board declares 55-cent dividend

The board of directors for Raytheon Technologies Corp. declared Thursday quarterly dividend of 55 cents per common share.
The dividend is Dec. 15 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 18.
Raytheon is the parent company of Collins Aerospace, which has more than 1,000 employees at its Winston-Salem operations.
Richard Craver
