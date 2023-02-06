The board of directors for Raytheon Technologies Corp. declared Friday a 55-cent dividend per outstanding share.

The dividend is payable March 23 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 24.

Raytheon, one of Forsyth County’s largest private employers, listed in a WARN Act filing that it is eliminating up to 195 jobs in its Collins Aerospace division as part of closing two facilities in West Point Business Park.

Collins had about 1,700 employees in the Winston-Salem area as of Oct. 25, according to Joel Girdner, a senior manager for external communications. The cuts represent about 11.5% of Collins’ local workforce.

The company has seat-assembly operations at 2598 and 2599 Empire Drive, near the intersection of South Stratford and West Clemmonsville roads.

According to notices filed Thursday with the N.C. Commerce Department, 163 hourly employees are affected at the 2599 Empire Drive plant, while 32 salaried employees are affected at 2598 Empire Drive.